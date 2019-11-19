About Our Kids receives grant

LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar agency is working on a project to reduce the use of opioids in a three-county area.

The group About Our Kids, or A.O.K., was awarded one million dollars from the Federal Health Resources And Services Administration.

The funding targets the growing use of opioids and other substance abuse issues.

The grant will address issues in Barton, Cedar, And Dade Counties, covering prevention, treatement and recovery services.

Jerod Morey with A.O.K. said. “A.O.K. will be able to provide narcan for those that are in need, we’ll be able to refer individuals for treatment.”

A.O.K. was one of eight agencies in the state to receive the grant funding federal, for a total of 8 million dollars.

The grant covers projects through 2022.