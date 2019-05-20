Abortion-bill demonstrators find foothold in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - Protesters line the Joplin streets in favor and against the new bill passed in Missouri that criminalizes abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The bill passed Friday by Missouri lawmakers and awaits the Governor Mike Parson's signature.

It applies to when a doctor can detect a heartbeat.

One woman protesting in favor of the abortion bill says she wants to protect all women and everyone who has a uterus.

She says she is fortunate to be able to excercise her freedom.

She also added the government, and churches have no business making laws about women's bodies.

A man against abortion says he and the group he's with are hoping abortion is abolished completely.

As Christians, they're hoping to help women who may be debating whether or not to get an abortion, and assuring those that have had abortions that they can be forgiven through Jesus Christ.

