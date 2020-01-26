Abortion among key issues in Missouri 2020 governor’s race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)– Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri’s 2020 gubernatorial race.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is seeking to keep his seat. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to replace him. Parson has a big advantage over Galloway in the Republican-dominated state.

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway speaks in Jefferson City, Mo. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

But University of Central Missouri political scientist Robynn Kuhlmann said the issue of abortion could tighten the race.

Parson last year signed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the U.S.

It bans most abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Political scientists say that could drive enthusiasm among Democrats.