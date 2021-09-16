Able Manufacturing to adjust their product lines to keep up with competition

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area company continues to adjust its product lines to stay competitive in the manufacturing industry.

Able Manufacturing in Joplin has been in business since 1954. At one time, the vast majority of the items the company made where metal products like truck cabs, but in recent decades the vast majority of their contracts have been fiberglass fabrication.

Vice President of Operations Dean Kinzer says Able makes a variety of products that are used in the agriculture and light rail industry including the front section of rapid transit trains, called bonnets.

“We have built bonnets by the thousands over the course of the year, and we have done, we have new contracts that will build for the New York City Subway Line over the next five years,” said Dean Kinzer, Vice President of Operations, Able Manufacturing.

He says one of the company’s most promising new product lines involves another fiberglass product, tubes for water slides.

The company currently employs 180 people, but he says they have openings for as many as 40 more.

Kinzer is one of 28 veterans that work for the company. The facility sits on a 39-acre plot near 7th and Schifferdecker and has a total manufacturing space of 326-thousand square feet.