Able Manufacturing of Joplin is now under new ownership

JOPLIN, MO – An area business is now under new ownership.

Michigan based National Composites has acquired Able Manufacturing of Joplin.

Able will keep its name and produce parts for wind turbines and light rail systems, as well as metal fabrication.

It employs 180 people locally and has openings for nearly 50 more positions.

The Joplin plant will now become National Composites 6th manufacturing facility.

CEO Adam Fenton says his company is the ideal partner to help take Able Manufacturing and assembly to the next level.