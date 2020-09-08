ABC inspections in NWA finds full compliance for first time amid COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Alcoholic Beverage Control agents completed 226 compliance checks at establishments throughout the state this holiday weekend.

Twenty locations failed inspection while 206 were compliant with COVID-19-related directives, according to Scott Hardin with ABC.

More than 40 inspections took place in Northwest Arkansas by ABC agents from August 31 to September 6 (Benton and Washington County).

“ABC was pleased to see full compliance in this area for the first time over the last two months,” Hardin said. “When inspections started, there were quite a few verbal warnings issued in Northwest Arkansas. With the recent compliance a testament to this, the verbal warnings were effective along with education and encouragement.”

There have been three locations in Fayetteville that have received formal violations (a verbal warning was first issued and non-compliance in a follow-up visit resulted in these violations).

Cannibal and Craft, Big (formerly Stir), and Yee-Hawg each location received the following two violations: Failure to be a Good Neighbor and Failure to Follow Health and Safety Standards.

The violations were accompanied by a $600 fine and a 60 day probationary period.

Yee-Hawg and Big have requested ABC hearings to contest the violations.

The full inspection report for the State below: