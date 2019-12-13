Aaron Sachs stresses the importance of bicycle helmets in this week’s Legally Speaking

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Christmas is less than two weeks away!

If someone in your house is getting a bicycle or skateboard, there’s an accessory you’ll want to include under the tree: A properly fitting bicycle helmet.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the importance of helmet safety in this week’s legally speaking.

For the next couple of weeks we’ll be talking about bicycle helmet safety. Why is this a good time of year to talk about that?

“More children receive bicycles and skateboards in December than at any other time of the year. When parents include a helmet with these gifts, it sends an important message that safety matters. Because helmets save lives.”

Why is helmet use so important? Is there really that much of an impact?

“Well each year there are over 48,000 injured bicyclists in the united states. And children account for about 52% of all bike related injuries that are in ERs nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, helmets are 90% effective in preventing brain injuries.”

Your law firm has a long running connection with helmet safety. Tell us a little bit about the program.

“Well for about the last 20 years, our firm has been distributing helmets to children throughout the Four State area. So far we have handed out about 40,000 helmets.”

Aaron, what’s the bottom line on your office’s effort to make sure folks are using bicycle safety helmets? And what can families locally do to get one for Christmas?

“Well just call the number on the screen which is 627-0066 and ask for a bicycle helmet. The first 25 callers will receive a free helmet for Christmas.”

