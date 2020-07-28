AAA recommends visiting a mechanic prior to road trips

MISSOURI — Before you head out on that road trip, you may want to check your vehicle for a few things first.

Making plans for a road trip?

AAA says you may want to pay a visit to your mechanic first.

Nick Chabarria, AAA Spokesperson, said, “Summer’s a great time to hit the road and with that, with the warmer weather, with the hot weather comes added potential for problems with your vehicle.”

And mechanics at Ivey’s Service Center in Joplin is seeing an increase of customers getting inspections.

Richard Harlen, Mechanic, Ivey’s Service Center, said, “It’s been really busy lately, a lot of people are getting their cars fixed, getting them back on the road.”

Last Summer, AAA came to the rescue of more than 110,000 drivers in Missouri.

Those incidents fell into three categories.

“So about 20 percent of those were battery related, they were dead or they needed to be jumped, 47 percent of that was engine related meaning they needed a tow. And about 15 percent of that was tire related,” said Chabarria.

And that inspired them to make the b-e-t or battery, engine and tires check list.

On your battery you should be looking for this…

“Corrosion and age. If you look at your battery and there’s a lot of green corrosion, a lot of fuzzy looking stuff on the terminals, that’s going to break down your battery,” said Harlen.

On your engine, look for cracks and leaks.

“If it’s leaking, you can see the oil, look at your belt, that’s something a lot of people overlook. A lot of cracking, an older belt, going down the highway it comes off you lose your power steering and everything.”

And with your tires, there’s one easy tip to let you know if you need to replace them.

“With the tires, that’s definetly something you can do, I have quarter here, if you stick in in upside down and you see the top of George’s head then it’s time to get some new tires,” said Chabarria.

With the threat of coronavirus still looming, Chabarria adds even more pepole are opting for road trips this year.

Triple a offers a helpful app and website that can keep travelers up-to-date on the safety regulations each state is mandating.

http://www.aaa.com/travelinfo/maps-directions.htm