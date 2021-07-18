DIAMOND, Mo. — A youth organization is looking for funding to keep a scout reservation open.

On Thursday, the Boy Scouts of America Ozark Trails Council declined an unsolicited offer on the Frank Childress Scout Reservation in Diamond.

The Ozark Trails Council has been exploring how to fund the council’s contribution to the survivors compensation trust.

The money would be used to settle an ongoing lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts Association.

The council is looking for ways to pay off their portion of the settlement, which would cost less than $3,000,000.

Back in May, the Frank Childress Scout Reservation celebrated its 60 anniversary.

It serves Boys and Girl Scouts in the Four States.

Eric Degruson, Childress Properties Committee Chairman, says, “This is the place where all the scouts locally gather. It is the heart and soul of the scouting program locally. And this is where scouts come to learn what scouting program is about and become better leaders better citizens. And just a big part of the scouting program here.”

He says the council will hold another meeting on August 19 where they will evaluate options and look for ways to pay off the settlement.

The reservation is accepting donation pledges to save the camp by putting it into a trust to prevent it from being sold in the future.

