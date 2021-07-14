A Youth Development Program is having youth leaders promote 4-H Programs throughout the state

BARTON COUNTY, MO – Two teenagers from Barton County are part of something new from the University of Missouri Extension.

They’re part of the inaugural 4-H Ambassador Program, where youth leaders are tasked with promoting 4-H programs throughout the state.

Ambassadors will also create and implement teen workshop programs and team building activities.

“It’s really exciting for them to take a step forward. To know they are confident in working with other people in putting together something that at the state level that the other 4-H members throughout the state are gonna enjoy.” Says Elaine Davis, Barton County 4-H Youth Development Program Assistant.

The ambassadors first order of business will be working at the Missouri State Fair next month in Sedalia.