A WWII hero is being honored for his amazing service

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – In tonight’s dose of good news… The World War II hero who broke barriers is being honored.

80 years ago this year, Doris Miller, from Waco, Texas aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia in pearl harbor, a ship’s cook 3rd class when the Japanese attacked.

The Japanese have attacked the Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, from the air.

Miller running above deck, no training, firing a machine gun.

Shooting down fighter planes.

He would carry injured shipmates off the sinking ship. Saving their lives.

Admiral Nimitz decorates Navy heroes.

The first black man in U.S. history to receive the Navy Cross for valor.

Miller’s heroism broke barriers.

Allowing black sailors to advance in the Navy.

And eight decades later, the new honor.

The U.S Navy naming their new aircraft carrier after Doris Miller.

And in Newport News, Virginia, tonight the team at Huntington Ingalls Industries hard at work at Newport News Shipbuilding.

“Proud to be building this ship. He manned the gun in order to save his fellow crewmates. You can’t ask for much more sacrifice than that.” Says Darnell Prigmore

Neal Holley telling us it’s an honor.

“I’m proud to be working on the Doris Miller we don’t know that the sailors are gonna be proud of what we just built.” Says Neal Holley

5,000 shipbuilders.

Up to 65,000 tons of steel, from Pennsylvania, Indiana and North Carolina.

Welding foreman, Jessica Rosser

“My original connection with Doris Miller was the fact that he was someone that looked like me.” Says Jessica Rosser.

And tonight here Doris Miller’s family.

Thomas and Emrys Bledsoe. His great nephew and great great nephew.

“11 the naming of the new aircraft carrier after our great uncle, Doris Miller, means a lot to our family and to his legacy.” Says Thomas Bledsoe.

Salena Miller James. His great niece.

“To have the USS carrier named after him, our family is just absolutely speechless.” Says Salena.