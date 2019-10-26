A woman from the Ozarks won a car on a popular game show

(SPRINGFIELD Mo.) (KOLR) — A woman originally from the Ozarks made it on the popular tv show, The Price is Right, and ended up winning a big prize!

Leanne Potter, who’s from Marshfield, freaked out when she guessed the correct price of a foosball table on today’s episode of the game show. She was wearing a Missouri themed t-shirt that had “show me the money” printed on.

Leanne got to play the dice game on the CBS show and actually won a new car! A 2019 Chevy Spark! Leanne has to pay about $1,100 in taxes on it, but the car will actually be delivered to her front door soon! She also gets to keep the foosball table. Plus, she got to spin the wheel to try to compete at the end of the game showcase and said hi to all of her friends back home.

“My best friend Heather Dope, Michelle Long, and everybody back home in Springfield Missouri,” Leanne said with much enthusiasm.

Leanne didn’t spin high enough, but she’s still stoked about her new car. She now has to wait 10 years before competing on the show again.

We talked to her by phone today. She’s a flight attendant and splits her time between Springfield and Las Vegas. In August, she got bored and took a day trip to Los Angeles with friends. They bought Price is Right tickets and look at what happened! Talk about great luck!

Congratulations Leanne!