NOEL, MO – Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D has experienced its 5th boating fatality of 2021.

Around 3:00p.m. yesterday, 46 year old Maria Lilibeth Reyes of Texas was riding in a canoe when it collided with a tree on Elk River, 3 miles north of Noel.

Upon collision, the canoe capsized, leaving Reyes trapped in the water.

Reyes was transported to Freeman West where she later was pronounced dead.