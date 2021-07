JOPLIN, MO – A Joplin woman has been arrested for multiple thefts.

48 year old Jody L Rummer was stopped Saturday while traveling south on I-49.

Upon further investigation, Rummer was arrested for Felony Stealing.

Along with drugs and paraphernalia; other keys, vehicle titles, garage door openers, social security cards, and more were found.

The items have been returned to the owners, and more charges may come about.