A weekly series is starting up where we find a location in Kansas and show you what they have to offer

WICHITA, KS – We’re beginning a weekly series tonight called “Destination Kansas.”

Every Thursday, we’ll pinpoint a city or town in the Sunflower State, and show you what is has to offer.

Tonight’s destination: Wichita.

If you visit Wichita, it may seem tame at first glance, but there’s many ways to get wild this summer.

First stop, the Sedgwick County Zoo.

“We’re the largest outdoor attraction in the state of Kansas.” Says Joseph Pepoon, Sedgwick County Zoo.

From Asia to Africa, the nearly 400 different species are split up by continents.

“You get to talk to a keeper and make that bond.” Says Pepoon.

There is a brand new entrance, plus events through the year, celebrating the zoo’s 50th anniversary.

This next stop, takes explorers outside city limits.

While interacting with animals may seem like a tall tale, you can do that at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park, you can even give the giraffes lettuce. Yeah, that’s pretty good.

“Tanganyika is the most interactive zoo in the Midwest.” Says Matt Fouts, Tanganyika Wildlife Park Director.

From the giraffes, sloths, and even lemurs.

“One of the only places in the United States where you can actually go on the island. The lemurs come and sit on your lap, you feed them a crazin.” Says Fouts.

You can meet and feed animals. You can also swim with the penguins.

If you’re looking to get your steps in and escape the traffic, the 282 acre Great Plains Nature Center is home to hundreds of animals, trees, and plants.

And from wildlife to a wild life, you can make a splash.

“Wichita, we are a river city.” Says Brian Hickey, SUP Wichita Board master.

By taking on one of the most notable rivers in Kansas by renting a stand-up paddle board with SUP Wichita.

“We will definitely come out and bring all the paddle boards with us and create a great environment and a wild exciting, fun time for you guys to have.” Says Hickey.

The rentals are along the river, but they can also bring the rentals to you.

No matter what sparks your interest…

“It’s as wild as it can be.” Says Hickey.