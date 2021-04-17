PITTSBURG, Kan. — A wedding venue in Pittsburg hosted a fun event for the whole family.

Saturday “The Barn at Timber Cove” held its annual Spring Fling event.

Customers could buy items from nearly fifty vendors, including clothing, jewelry, candles, home décor, food trucks, and more.

The owner of the venue held two shows last year and says the local vendors took a hit from the pandemic.

Jordan Muter, Owner of The Barn at Timber Cove, says, “Most of their schedule and calendar was completely out. So they’re always very thankful to get back into the community and sell their product and hopefully have some customers that way so I know that most of my vendors are super thankful for having the shows and that we are trying to get back to a new normal after the year we had last year.”

She says more than 800 people came out for the Spring Fling.

The barn at Timber Cove will hold a Fall Festival in August and a Holiday Market in December.