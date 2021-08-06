A Webb City police officer was involved in a shooting last night

WEBB CITY, MO – An investigation continues in Webb City, following an officer-involved shooting last night.

Police say it started with a trespassing and illegal dumping call just after 9:00p.m. in the 800 block of East Fountain Road.

Officers encountered several subjects in a truck.

They say an altercation ensued.

2 officers were asaulted.

During the altercation, one of the suspects got ahold of an officer’s taser and began tasing the officer.

The suspect then tried to grab the officer’s gun.

The officer fired, hitting the suspect.

That suspect was taken to the hospital.

One of the officers as was as well, with non-life threatening injuries.

5 people were detained at the scene.

The highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is assisting in the investigation.