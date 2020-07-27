WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City business is lending a helping hand to a local family.

Christines Vineyard hosted a summer celebration benefit for Christian Heady. A Webb City boy battling cancer.

Sunday, was the last day of the five-day event which included food trucks, drinks, live music, as well as a raffle and silent auction.

Their goal was to raise $2,000 for the family.

Bre Rogers, Store Manager, Christines Vineyard, says, “I have a little girl of my own and I could not imagine and just seeing how this community is coming together to help Christian and his family,

we also wanted to be a apart of that. So, that’s something i hope any community would do.”

Another reason they put on this event was to help other small businesses.

Rogers says since so many other events have been cancelled, they wanted to give

Those businesses an opportunity to gain some new customers.