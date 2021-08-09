A water burnout is happening in Columbus and will run through September

COLUMBUS, KS – An annual water burnout is currently underway in Columbus.

It will continue through Monday, September 6th by the city, and the Public Wholesale Water Supply District Number 11.

The purpose it to remove any excess ammonia, bio-films, or nitrification in the water lines.

Officials say possible taste and odor problems may occur, and residents may experience brown, dark, or rusty discoloration of water.

Residents who have questions or concerns can contact the water supply district with the information below.

(620) 362-3022

(620) 432-1557

bonecreeklake@yahoo.com