A water bottle filling station comes to a park in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new addition has made its way to a Neosho park.

A water bottle filling station is now at the trail head of the High Ground Mountain Bike Preserve.

This is the second station to make its way to Neosho.

The other one is located behind the Lampo Center.

The project cost roughly $600 and was funded by the Newton McDonald Counties Association of Realtors.

Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks and Recreation Director, says, “This is a good location to put one. The other trail head on top we don’t have city water there, so it made sense to put it here.”

Dalbom adds the next installation the realtors are looking to make is a bicycle repair station.