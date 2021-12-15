JOPLIN, Mo. — A veteran organization is helping the Joplin Elk’s Lodge keep a holiday tradition alive.

Tonight the Tripoli Marines Detachment #1356 donated $500 to the lodge.

The money will go towards any projects lodge members have in the works.

Right now it’s more than 200 Christmas baskets for families in Jasper and Newton Counties.

“It feels great. It feels like we can serve again. The whole reason why the marine corps league is in existence is for Marines to get together and to feel that brotherhood again. This is one of the ways that we can get back out there and help our community and show them we are here and we care,” said Joseph Karr, Tripoli Marines Corps League Detachment #1356.

The lodge will donate Christmas baskets and toys to families on Saturday.