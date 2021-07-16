A use tax question is going to be on the ballot in Carthage next month

CARTHAGE, MO – A newly formed committee is hoping to spread the word about a use tax question on the ballot in Carthage next month.

The committee has created a flyer to explain the ballot issue and how it would affect residents.

The proposed use tax would collect the equivalent of the city sales tax on purchases made online.

It’s estimated that could add up to an extra $250,000 to $400,000 a year for the city.

“Their goal is to put this information, not really advocate really for or against it, but put the information in a format that people can understand.” Says Greg Dagnan, Carthage Asst. City Admin.

Carthage voters will decide the question at the ballot on August 3rd.