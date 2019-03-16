A Unity Bill to address medical marijuana in Oklahoma is signed into law

OKLAHOMA - House Bill 2612 will help regulate the medical marijuana business.

On Thursday Governor Kevin Stitt signed the bill The Medical Marijuana Working Group has been spearheading. Creating guidelines for marijuana in the workplace will be a major focus of the bill.

It would also allows the Oklahoma Health Department to do on site testing at facilities.

As well as take action against businesses who are not following guidelines.

The bill will start being enforced within the next ninety days.