A Unity Bill to address medical marijuana in Oklahoma is signed into law

By:

Posted: Mar 15, 2019 08:33 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 15, 2019 08:33 PM CDT

OKLAHOMA - House Bill 2612 will help regulate the medical marijuana business. 

On Thursday Governor Kevin Stitt signed the bill The Medical Marijuana Working Group has been spearheading. Creating guidelines for marijuana in the workplace will be a major focus of the bill. 
It would also allows the Oklahoma Health Department to do on site testing at facilities.
As well as take action against businesses who are not following guidelines. 
The bill will start being enforced within the next ninety days. 

