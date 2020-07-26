JOPLIN, MO. — A trendy boutique is reintroducing their brand to the Joplin community.

Lennon’s Women Clothing store opened back in 2018 on South Main Street, but closed for a while to find a bigger retail space to accommodate them.

Saturday, they hosted a grand reopening party to celebrate their new location on the corner of 2nd street and Joplin Avenue.

Owner Kirsten Anderson says their goal is to bring something different to the Joplin area and reach a larger demographic and customer base.

Kirsten Anderson, Owner, Lennons, says, “We’re really excited to get back open and see all of customers, we’ve missed all of them so much and it’ll just be good to get back in the swing of things and get to showcase our products in our new larger location.”

Right now, because of the pandemic, the store is operating on temporary hours.

They’re open Tuesday through Friday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.