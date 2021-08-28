LAMAR, Mo. — A tradition continues at the 78th Annual Lamar Free Fair.

Saturday afternoon rides and games were shut down for the annual Rotary Parade throughout the square.

For many the parade is a special family tradition, and in Jonathan Culp’s case, it’s where he met his future wife and they returned to the fair ever since.

Johnathan Culp, from Mexico, Missouri, says, “The atmosphere is still the same. Everyone is still acting the same. Every year everyone is nice and friendly we all are family in this town.”

Jason Phipps, GM of Evans United Shows, says, “Lamar is pretty unique in the sense that you guys take a lot of pride in your fair.”

The fair ends Sunday with the youth horse show at 10 A.M.