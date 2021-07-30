A topping out ceremony was held today in Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, MO – An area construction project has hit a milestone.

A topping out ceremony was held today on the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex Construction Site in Downtown Joplin.

The ceremony is a construction tradition.

Connect To Culture’s Clifford Wert says in this case means 30% of the project is now complete, and he hopes everything will be finished in about a year from now.

“It is where the final beam is placed into the structure and we have a unique opportunity to even be signing and dating that final beam.” Says Clifford Wert, President, C.F.O., Connect To Culture.

Wert says all but about $500,000 have been raised for the $17,500,000 project.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.