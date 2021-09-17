A tiny house in Carthage built by students is for sale

CARTHAGE, Mo. — If you’re looking for a chance to shrink your living space, Carthage students have built the house for you.

The technical center will be putting this tiny house up for sale next week.

It’s 280 square feet, put together during class time over the past three semesters.

Carthage High School Senior Clayton Carlson says he’s learned a lot, pointing out the small space has everything you need in a home.

“We were thinking when we were building this, that this would be the living room, or the sleeping area. Like a couch-bed maybe. And then the kitchen and the bathroom,” said Clayton Carlson, CHS Senior

The tiny house is expected to available for sale through a bidding process, after the school board meeting Monday night.