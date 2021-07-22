A time capsule was unintentionally found in front of Labette Community College’s gym

PARSONS, KS – In tonight’s dose of good news… A piece of history at Labette Community College in Parsons was recently discovered.

A time capsule, buried under the parking lot in front of the school’s gym, was unintentionally unearthed by a construction crew.

They’ve been working on an expansion project at the college.

The capsule was originally put in the ground when the building was dedicated in 1987.

When workers found it, they noticed it was leaking, so the rush was on to save what they could.

They were able to save some, but not all of what was inside.

“We’re in the process of drying and preserving those to reintern them with a new time capsule that we are also placing here in the current gymnasium.” Says Bethany Kendrick, LCC Directory of Public Relations.

The items from the time capsule are scheduled to be officially opened in 2037, that’s the 50 year mark from its original burial.