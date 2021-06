JOPLIN, MO – The city of Joplin will get big bucks from a telecommunications company, after a Missouri court ruling.

The decision says “CenturyLink” owes the city $1,100,000 back in taxes and interest.

The ruling comes from a 2014 lawsuit, where both Joplin and Columbia sued the business over unpaid local taxes.

The impact is even bigger for Columbia, with that total near $54,000,000.

the lawsuit claimed “CenturyLink” owed the cities for tac bills dating back to 2007.