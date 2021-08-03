A teenager in foster care was finally adopted by someone very special to her

HALEYVILLE, AL – In tonight’s dose of good news… A teenager in foster care developed a special relationship with her coach. So special that she literally became part of the family.

Coach Daniel Donaldson from Haleyville, Alabama mentoring so many… Including 14 year old Alecia, in foster care.

Alecia and Daniel’s family wife, Tiffani, children, Brody, Samuel, and Deacon.

Would all come to bond over the years.

Eventually, Alecia asking if they would foster her.

Alecia would become part of the family.

And they always left it up to her if she wanted to be formally adopted.

And so on Daniel’s birthday, Alecia had a surprise for him with the whole family’s help.

Documenting the moment.

Blindfolding Daniel asking him hold these signs.

This man here started out as just my coach.

But he stepped up when he didn’t have to.

He is now not only my coach. My encourager, my protector, my provider, but now the man I call daddy.

I have been part of this family for 524 days, but today for his birthday, I want to ask if we can make it official.

He has no clue that I’m about to ask him, to adopt me!

Please take and read this note. Then turn around.

Daniel taking his blindfold off, and reading the note.

As his family lines up behind him.

Turning around… he sees them.

His family… and the question: “Let’s make it official… will you adopt me?”

Alecia telling us tonight, “I will always remember that day and the hug he gave me!… I felt so happy and safe.”