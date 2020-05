CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A task force has been created in Crawford County to come up with a safe reopening and recovery plan following the covid-19 pandemic.

It’s made up of county leaders, health officials, school administrators, as well as local business and tourism leaders.

The group will meet weekly.

Members will work to share information to try and determine what’s the best approach going forward.

The task force plans to share information and resources with the public in the coming weeks.