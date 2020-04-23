LIBERAL, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri School District is a step closer to rebuilding what was lost to an arson last Fall.

The Liberal School District is seeking bids for construction at the elementary school site.

Early design work estimates $3.8 million project which will combine existing plans for a safe room with the gymnasium.

Bill Harvey, Liberal Superintendent, said, “Our plan at this point is to hopefully start in either June or July and have it finished by the end of the school year next year.”

The Liberal School District suffered arson losses twice last Fall – first at the school bus barn in September and days later at the elementary school.