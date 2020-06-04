MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri lawmaker is hoping to help shape the future of the medical marijuana industry in the state.

MO Rep. Lane Roberts (R), said, “The FBI declined to give them the criminal history that they’re required by constitution to run on every potential employee.”

The rules needed changing for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

So State Rep. Lane Roberts filed that legislation, House Bill 1896, authorizing those background checks.

And that’s just the start of the legal changes addressing the medical marijuana industry.

“There was some discussion about how you go about getting a physician’s designation as someone who needs it. Telehealth was an issue.”

Even the form of marijuana edibles is address, banning items like lollipops.

“Things that would be attractive to children, the gummy bear was the best example.”

The bill is on the Governor’s desk, awaiting his signature.

And the date of sales is still in limbo.

A statement from DHSS says quote, “Licensed facilities are required by rule to be operating within a year of the date they were licensed unless they have received an extension of that deadline. The current estimate of when medical marijuana sales will begin is late summer.”