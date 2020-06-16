LAMAR, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri drive-in is hoping to build community support to replace a crucial piece of equipment.

Jordan Maberry, Lamar, said, “Even before I can remember – my family always came here.”

Jordan Maberry of Lamar can’t imagine the Barco Drive-In going out of business.

“It’s always something to do. And it’s right here local.”

But it’s not an option right now after a crucial piece of equipment broke down.

Scott Kelly, Barco Drive-In, said, “Our projector malfunctioned to the point of not being able to play movies.”

Scott Kelly with Barco says the price tag is nearly $50,000.

It’s something the theater can’t afford right now.

So some loyal customers decided to step in.

A few started a small online fundraiser, while others are donating through a fund at the Lamar Bank and Trust.

Some are even coming in person to give cash.

“This weekend we had almost $500 just brought up to the theater.”

They’re nearly halfway to the goal, which makes Kelly optimistic.

“If it keeps going like it is, we’ll definitely be able to get it and get going pretty quick.”

Maybe as early as next week.

It would make an even bigger impact than normal, since showings had been expanded to a daily schedule to help families combat coronavirus blues.

So to see families pitch in to make sure the show can go on… means a lot.

“You know, when you have that kind of support, it just really makes you feel good, especially when you live in a small town.”