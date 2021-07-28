A Southwest Missouri courtroom may be moving, but it’s causing complaints

NEWTON COUNTY, MO – One courtroom in Southwest Missouri may be moving, and it’s causing a stir of emotion within the community.

The historic courtroom in the Newton County Court House has been a part of the community for 85 years.

Now, there’s talk of moving it, which is causing some complaints.

Including some from Newton County judges.

According to Newton County Judge, Keven Selby, law requires that a court room is provided to practice their profession in.

Currently the Newton County commissioners use the historic court room as their office, so the county purchased the canopy church building in Neosho with the intent to turn it into a new courtroom.

The old courtroom would then permanently become the commissioners office.

“We currently have three court rooms in the Judicial Center, as well as the historic courtroom that you allow me to use two days a week because you’ve made this your office.” Says Selby.

Although, at the end of the day, Selby will have a courtroom to practice in, he adds he was promised the historic court room.

“This is a difficult decision for you only because the right decision requires you to sacrifice your office.” Says Selby.

With what was presented, commissioner Bill Reiboldt says they will be taking it into consideration.

“Everything that was said today will be taken under advisement, and we will deal with those issues.” Says Reiboldt.

And for those not able to comment at the meeting, Reiboldt adds they can in the future.

“They can talk to any one of us one on one, or they can come in and we will do a meeting if they have a particular comments or issues, or they can write in.” Says Reiboldt.

So thus begs the question… Will it be the commissioners moving their office, or will the court move?

Reiboldt adds they don’t know when they will make their final decision.