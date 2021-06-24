A Southern Missouri Catholic organization is helping families with financial needs

JOPLIN, MO – The pandemic has been hard on many people. That’s why one organization is helping many families.

The Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri has partnered with the Missouri Housing Development Commission to help people catch up on their rent.

It covers up to a total of 12 months of rent and utility bills back to April 2020 and for up to 3 months in the future.

The program will use $324,000,000 from the 2020 American Rescue Plan and $269,000,000 from the 2021 American Recovery Plan.

It’s open to families who have been impacted by COVID-19 and earn less than 80% of the average income median in their area.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to provide a lot of people with financial stability, and more than anything to keep people in their homes. The fact that this pays 12 months of back rent all the way back to April 2020 is really gonna be a life saver we think for a lot of people.” Says John Farmer De La Torre, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri Director of Communications.

De La Torre adds that they will be accepting applications until September 2022.

If you would like to apply click the link below.

MOHousingResources.com