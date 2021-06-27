COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas fire department is working to help families in need with fire safety.

The Columbus Fire Department will be receiving a $2,000 fire prevention and education grant from the State Farm Foundation.

The money will be used to help install smoke detectors in households that generally couldn’t afford them.

A similar program had started years ago thanks to a Red Cross grant — since then the fire department has worked to fund it through foundation grants.

Steven Burton, Columbus Fire Chief, says, “Statistics show the numbers of people that lose their lives without smoke detectors and the numbers are just so sad I feel like everyone should have smoke detectors and until I retire from this position, I’ll be a huge advocate for public safety and fire education. You know smoke detectors are number one on that list for sure.”

There will be a check presentation ceremony at the station on Wednesday at 1:30 P.M.

It will be open to the public.