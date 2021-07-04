PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas community returned for a longstanding tradition.

The Pittsburg 4th of July celebration made it’s return over the weekend.

Lincoln Park was lined with local vendors, food and entertainment.

Events in Lincoln Park kicked off last night with the Firecracker 5-K Run.

Sunday morning, the park was bustling thanks to events like the fishing derby, baby contest, and the Rolling Nostalgia Car Show.

Kim Vogel, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Director, says, “We have done this every year, for as far back as i can remember and it’s a slow start getting back this year after last year being off with Covid, slow start with vendors but we hope to pick it back up in the upcoming years.”

Sunday morning the Southeast Kansas Humane Society, held a community pet parade through the park.

The parade was to help promote their $20 pet adoption special for the month of July.