ARMA, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas community project is about to get an upgrade.

The Arma Community Garden has been named one of the 21 winners of the Gardens For Good Grant.

It beat out over 300 other projects across North America in the grant competition.

The garden received $5,000 from the grant and hopes to use it to expand it’s resources.

Brenda Banks, Arma City Library Director, says, “We live in a food desert, we do not have access to a grocery store in Arma and so the garden provides fresh produce for anyone in town who needs fresh produce.”

Banks says the community will discuss what additions the money will be used for at their upcoming garden meeting on Tuesday.