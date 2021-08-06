A small town girl from Lamar won the title of “National American Miss Missouri Junior Teen”

LAMAR, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… The name “Ferris” in Barton County is a familiar one.

Astra Ferris is the CEO of the Barton County Chamber of Commerce.

The name “Ferris” recently received statewide recognition, all because of what Astra’s daughter, Elise, was able to achieve.

Last month Elise Ferris, a small town girl from Lamar, went to Branson to compete against 40 other girls for the title of “National American Miss Missouri Junior Teen.”

“Here we are able to learn real life skills such as interview skills, public speaking skills and also it just incorporates our family and we’re able to have a super fun time with all these girls.” Elise says.

Along with formal wear competitions, interviews, and personal introduction, Elise was able to choose her special talent.

“With spokesmodel I’m able to share something I’m passionate about which is Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. In 2012 my brother passed away from this and it’s just a cause that’s close to my heart because not a lot of people know about it.” Elise says.

And her passion for her brother was enough to win over the hearts of the judges.

“I was completely shocked. I just had such a blur of a moment, like kind of crowning moment because I was so excited for this opportunity because I’m so excited to be able to get, to be able to go out in my community and just serve them and represent Missouri on that National stage.” Elise says.

“We’re so proud of her. To get up there and compete at a level throughout the whole state of Missouri, and for her to win when it’s all been on her hard work, that means the world to us.” Astra says.

Next up for Elise, nationals in Orlando over Thanksgiving.