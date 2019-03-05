Southwest Missouri schools are hoping prevention is the key when it comes to the growing trend of opioid abuse.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander reports in our ongoing series “A shot in the dark, shedding light on the opioid crisis.”

For school leaders in Carl Junction, prevention is the key.

“Right now I think most of our efforts are preventitive – our coaches and teachers use every teachable moment they can. Any time a student with an injury things like that.” Theresa Wilson Carl Junction High School Asst. Principal.

Carl Junction high school has held a schoolwide assembly focusing on the dangers of opioid abuse.

And it doesn’t stop there.

“We’ve expanded our random drug test panel, it now includes opioids, even prescription drugs woudl come up on those 200 … communication with students about aking care of each other.” Theresa Wilson Carl Junction High School Asst. Principal.

It’s not just Carl Junction.

Several schools in Southwest Missouri are spreading the word about opioids and the risk of addiction.

Opioid abuse has been a growing trend throughout the nation, and a significant risk locally because often there are already pills in the home.

“Students can have access to something whereas they don’t have to go buy it – their parents older prescriptions. And so I do think opioid is on the rise because we have access to that.” said Melissa Massey, Southwest Center For Educational Excellence.

With a shot in the dark, shedding light on the opioid crisis, I’m Gretchen Bolander.

