A Sheriff Deputy from North Carolina paid for a woman’s groceries

NORTH CAROLINA – In tonight’s dose of good news… A North Carolina mother is taking to Facebook to thank one deputy for going above and beyond.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Hill was waiting in the check out line at the Piggly Wiggly in Greenville behind him a mom and her son.

He noticed she was having trouble paying for her groceries.

Hill says he remembers times when he wished he had a helping hand.

So, he decided to pay for the woman’s groceries.

He says it wasn’t about the uniform he was wearing, but about serving his community in the way God taught him.

“If you can help that child, if you can put a smile on somebody’s face, do that. Be a blessing.” Says Deputy Nathan Hill.

The post on the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page has over 1,000 interactions and been shared almost 100 times.