CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A section of Carl Junction damaged by the 2019 tornado may see hundreds of new trees.

More than 400 storm victims can apply for two free trees or shrubs each to help replace those lost to the tornado.

It’s a joint project of the Missouri Department of Conservation and Forest Releaf of Missouri.

The idea dates back to the Joplin tornado of 2011.

Jon Skinner, MDC Comm. Forester, said, “With the devastation that caused – encouraged Forestry Releaf to change their uh way they managed their distribution. It used to be and still is primarily for public property with that organization.”

The deadline to apply is June 30th.

Carl Junction residents affected by the storm can find out more through the links below.

https://mdc.mo.gov/mdc-contacts/skinner-jon