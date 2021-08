NEOSHO, MO – A new member may be joining Neosho School Board later this week.

Seven residents have submitted their names for consideration of the open seat.

That includes Terra Oxendine, James Keezer, Tammy Ebbinghaus, Audrey Dixon, Janel Wilder, Rachel Feagans, and Jeff Patterson.

The school board will meet in a special session tomorrow at noon to consider the candidates.

The appointment would fill a vacancy created when David Steele resigned last spring.