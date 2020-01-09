A roundabout in the future for one Monett intersection

MONETT, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town is looking to rehab its downtown area with a new road design.

The city of Monett partnered with MODOT on a cost share to make improvements on Highway 37 between Broadway and Cleveland.

The $6 million project will reconstruct sidewalks, curbs, gutters, street lighting, and roads.

City officials also plan to add a roundabout at the 6 street intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue.

With the passing of a local transportation sales tax a few years ago, the City Administrator says they’re able to do more improvements and hope to reduce the number of traffic incidents that occur at that intersection.

Dennis Pyle, Monett City Administrator, said, “That should be a lot safer for drivers because we have had a history of crashes along that stretch of highway and we’re hoping that these improvements will make it safer for drivers.”

The final design for road improvements will be presented next year.

Construction will start in the Spring of 2022 and be completed within 6 months.