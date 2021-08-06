A roundabout in Carthage is now open after months of construction

CARTHAGE, MO – A busy 5-way intersection is open in Carthage after months of construction.

The roundabout at 571 Highway, Fairlawn Avenue, Garrison Avenue, and Elk Street is now back open to traffic as of today.

Since March, MODOT crews had been working on resurfacing and sidewalk improvements along Route 571 between Fairlawn and Interstate 49.

While the roundabout is open, some work still remains that may require additional traffic disruptions.

The project is scheduled to be completed by November 1st.