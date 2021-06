CHEROKEE COUNTY — A Riverton man was taken into custody after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Friday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jacob Huffman for his involvement with a burglary attempt at a Riverton barn on May 23.

Authorities say Huffman and 20-year-old Theodore Lane attempted to steal a trailer and equipment from a barn on May 23.

Deputies arrested lane on May 29 for his alleged involvement.

Huffman is facing burglary and theft charges.