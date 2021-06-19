JOPLIN, Mo. — A real estate company held a fundraiser Saturday, in honor of the company’s mascot.

Luke Day is known within the NextHome organization as a day that honors the birthday of their mascot, Luke, a French Bulldog.

Company branches nationwide will search for organizations in their local communities to serve through a fundraiser.

This year, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit were the recipients.

The money will go toward providing them with necessary equipment and other needs they have.

Next-home has been in Joplin for for three years and while Covid-19 prevented them from hosting Luke Day last year, they helped another Joplin organization in 2019.

Mike Scott, Broker/Owner of NextHome, says, “Two years ago, we raised money for the Joplin Police Department’s K-9 unit. We were able to help them get a dog extraction vest for their K-9’s. Nationally, NextHome also works with K-9 Companions International to raise money to help individuals that need dogs to assist them with their everyday needs.”

Saturday’s fundraiser consisted of a raffle of various prizes, including a fire pit and a dog gift basket.

People also had a chance to enjoy frozen treats and a bounce house, and a K-9 demonstration from the sheriff’s office.