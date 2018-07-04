Breaking News
Authorities Catch Bear in East Joplin

A Protester Has Scaled the Statue of Liberty

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
July 4 OTD - Statue of Liberty today_1478898014208434-159532

A protester picked a patriotic location to demonstrate today by climbing the Statue of Liberty.
According to the U.S. Parks Police, the female protester is scaling the statue.

Liberty Island, where the statue is located, is being evacuated and all visitors are being taken off the island via ferry.

The climbing protester is not the first to demonstrate there today. Earlier this day, seven people were arrested for holding a banner that read “ABOLISH ICE” off the base below the statue, which is technically called Fort Hood.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story