A property that once belonged to a family of serial killers known as the “Bloody Benders” goes up for sale

PARSONS, Ks. — Southeast Kansas cropland that turned into a crime scene of serial killings in the 1870’s will be up for auction next week in Parsons.

Hear the story of one of America’s first serial killer families who happened to live in Labette County.

Don Richardson, Cherryvale Historical Museum, said, “They would seat the people at this table to eat and then the old man Bender would stand behind the curtain and strike them in the head with a hammer through the curtain and then they would slice their throat and drop them through a trap door in the floor.”

Mike Wood, President Cherryvale Historical Museum, said, “This was in the 1870s, the Governor finally put out a reward for the capture of these people.”

They were trying to capture the Bender family. A German family of four.

“There was Paw Bender, Maw Bender, John Jr. and Kate,” said Richardson.

The family settled in Labette County in 1871.

“And set up this little store up there about 7 miles north of Cherryvale”

It is on this property, the Bender family is believed to have slaughtered at least 11 people.

“There was a pit under the house and then at night, they would go down rob the bodies, drag them out back, and bury them in the little apple orchard that was behind the cabin.”

152 acres of land once owned by the notorious “Bloody Benders” family is being auctioned off.

“Stories have popped up all over the country of people who think they saw the Benders.”

The timber cabin where the murders were allegedly committed no longer exists, there are no structures or buildings on the property.

The Bender family story remains unresolved and is one of the great unsolved mysteries of the old West.

“It’s just bragging rights. If you bought the land, you can say well I bought the Bender farm. But as far as anything historic there’s nothing really there, now that’s not to say you couldn’t come out and search, maybe with a radar in the ground and find artifacts that might still be there who knows there may still be bodies there.”

The auction is February 11th at the Cardinal Event Center in Parsons beginning at 6 p.m.